Peter J. Brehm
March 7, 1940 - August 7, 2020
Peter J. Brehm passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Advent Health Memorial Hospital in Daytona Beach. He was 80, born on March 7, 1940. Peter was born in the Inwood section of Manhattan and spent many years in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and then in northern New Jersey before moving to Florida in 2010. Peter was a loving husband to Kathleen (Christie) Brehm for 24 years. He is survived by his children, Lauren Brehm-Omerza (Mike), Peter A. Brehm (Lourdes), Kristen Brehm, James Brehm, Matthew Brehm (Meredith), and his step-children, Cara Beirne-Callahan (Joseph) and Daniel Beirne (Samantha). He was also a wonderful grandfather to six grandchildren: Andrew, Samantha, Pearl, Theodore, Violet and Daniel. He was predeceased by his mother, Marjorie Barnicle, his father, Cornelius Brehm, and his "best friend" and identical twin, David Brehm. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Joan Brehm, and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. Peter enjoyed a long career in banking beginning after graduating from Bedford Park Academy in 1957 until retiring from Boiling Springs Savings Bank in Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2011. Never one to be idle and possessing a strong work ethic, he continued to do mortgage work remotely for Boiling Springs Savings Bank until 2018. Until very recently he volunteered for IDignity-Volusia, an organization dedicated to replacing identification documents to the homeless and disenfranchised. Peter always had a dog and rescued many during his lifetime, including his current "perfect dog," Enzo. He was an avid exercise enthusiast, participating in twelve marathons, and notably, the NYC Marathon four times. In recent years, Peter could often be found riding his exercise bike in his garage or debating politics with friends while exercising at the Halifax Plantation gym. Peter was a lifelong loyal NY Mets, Jets, Knicks and Rangers fan, no matter how difficult it sometimes was to be so! Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halifax Urban Ministries Inc. (halifaxurbanministries.org
), an organization doing important work to prevent homelessness through emergency assistance, or to the ASPCA, another cause which was close to his heart. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.