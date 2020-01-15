|
|
Bennie Jensen
Springfield - Bennie Jensen, age 71 of Springfield, died January 10, 2020. Bennie was born October 28, 1948 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bernard and Christine Cross.
She had been a resident at The Gardens and Sonshine Manner in Republic and made her transition at Wilson's Creek Springfield after a long illness.
Bennie was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Cross Jr.; a son, Tony Nysveen; and many friends.
Survivors include: children, Patrick Nysveen and Nichole Crawford both of Louisiana; and many friends and loved ones.
Bennie graduated from Will Rogers High School Tulsa, OK and Tulsa Barber College. She moved to Springfield in 1986 and worked for Penny Power and Brown Derby Wine Center.
Bennie loved doing hair and enjoyed being around people and partying, dancing, hiking, floating, and crocheting.
Bennie was goodhearted and caring person. She loved her children and people and would do anything for someone in need. She will be missed and remembered by many.
In lieu of flowers Bennie would of liked contributions made to the .
A private ceremony will be held for the scattering of her ashes.
Arrangements are under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020