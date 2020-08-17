1/1
Retha Jane (Rice) Stewart
1922 - 2020
Retha Jane (Rice) Stewart

Oklahoma City, OK - Retha Jane (Rice) Stewart passed away on August 15, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. Retha was born in Marshfield, Mo on May 13, 1922, to Isaac Newton and Julia LaVada (Robinson) Rice. She resided in Marshfield for 90 years before moving to Oklahoma City in 2012 to be close to family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. Stewart; sisters, Nola Oberbeck and husband Floyd, Letha Caffey and husband Billy Joe, half-sister, Edith Casteel; and brother, Claude Rice. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Stewart) Gordon and husband Dan of Oklahoma City, OK; two grandsons, Zack Gordon and Nori Juarez of Fort Worth, TX, Zeke Gordon and wife Paula of Oklahoma City, OK; four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Wesley, Ava and Maverick Gordon; brother and sister-in-laws, Carl and Erma Stewart, Edith Stewart, Ellis and Pat Stewart, Bonnie Stewart; a number of nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Friends may come by Fraker Funeral Home after noon on Wednesday, August 19. Private services will be on Thursday. A celebration of Retha's life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Please visit frakerfuneralhome.com for full obituary. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy A, Marshfield, MO 65706.






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
1131 State Hwy A
Marshfield, MO 65706
417-859-4222
