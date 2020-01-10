|
|
Samuel Wayne Finch, Jr.
Samuel Wayne Finch, Jr. of Springfield, Missouri, was born February 27, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri. Sam was adopted and raised by Irene Hughes Finch and Samuel Wayne Finch, Sr. of Salem, Missouri. Sam went to his Heavenly Home January 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, in the company of his family.
Sam was involved in the exotic car business for over 40 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. His other hobbies included reading, entertaining friends with his cooking, and spending time with his four-legged friends. His greatest passion was spending time with his family, attending hunter-jumper horse shows, and watching his daughter Audrey compete.
Sam is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dr. Kim Finch, and daughters Dr. Lori Moore (husband Dr. Blake Moore) of Ozark, Missouri, Sharon Moellering (husband Kyle Moellering) of St. Peters, Missouri, and Audrey Finch (boyfriend Gavin Helmig) both of Springfield, Missouri. Additional survivors include uncle, Dr. M. D. Bonebrake, cousins Ann Grace, Dr. Albert Bonebrake, Tom Bonebrake, Dianne Hughes, and many friends. Sam will always be remembered for selflessly lending a hand to friends, offering advice and support, and putting a smile on faces with his quick wit and sense of humor.
Celebration of Sam's life will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East in Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to service.
Final resting place will be at King's Way United Methodist Church columbarium niche.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020