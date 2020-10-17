1/1
Frank W. Smith
Frank W. Smith

Cape Coral - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the leader of our family, Frank W. Smith. He passed peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Thursday October 15, 2020. We can only imagine the celebration there must have been when he arrived in heaven.

Frank leaves behind a true and real love in his life, Luci Heleen also affectionately known as Mama Luci & Grandma Luci. She has many names & wears them all very well.

After both losing their long-time Partners to cancer, Frank & Luci shared over 16 years of marriage together. While respecting & honoring their pasts they leaned into one another and pushed forward together as one in life. What an honor it was to see & cherish as two families became one.

Frank also leaves behind 2 sisters, Dolores Smith Parker & Kathy Smith & 3 sons, Craig Smith, Jeff Smith & Dirk Smith as well as "his beautiful daughters" Debby Smith, Nancy Clark Schmitt & Monique Smith, respectively. 10 Grandchildren, 5 Great grandchildren, along with many Nephews, Nieces, Cousins & family/friends also survive.

Frank took great pride in his family and truly lived his life with integrity and character. He loved big & helped many throughout his great life. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

Visitation will be Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 9:30AM until 11:00 AM at Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Services, 3740 Del Prado Boulevard South, Cape Coral, Florida 33904. All visitors entering the funeral home must wear masks and practice social distancing. Because of the COVID virus, funeral services and entombment will be private.






Published in The News-Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
