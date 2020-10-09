Kermit Joseph St. Pierre
North Ft. Myers - Kermit Joseph St. Pierre, was born in Caribou, Maine son of the late Kermit and Loretta (Paradis) St. Peter. His brother George of Missouri predeceased him in 2005. He is survived by his wife Dale (Heap) of 63 years, 2 sons, Stephen of Sarasota, FL and K. Gregory and his wife Angela of Valrico, FL, four Grandchildren and is survived by one brother of Spartanburg, SC and four sisters, Leatrice Ash of Round Rock, TX Elaine St. Peter of Hamden, ME, Mary Cough of Portland, ME and Joanne Maloy of Heathsville, VA. Surviving also are many nieces and nephews. Kermit was graduated from Rockland High School on Rockland, ME in 1950, was a veteran of the USCG from 1951 through 1954, serving aboard the Cutter Bibb out of Boston. He attended schools in Boston and Connecticut. He worked in Connecticut where he owned and operated his own funeral home and real estate firm. He was a member of the Lions Club in Connecticut and was on the Zoning Board of Appeals in Maine. He retired early and operated a motel in Maine while also buying and renovating properties. He retired to North Fort Myers, FL in 1996. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com
. Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Fort Myers is honored to assisted with arrangements for Mr. St. Pierre.