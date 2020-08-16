1/
Barbara A. Kinzie
KINZIE - Barbara A., 80, of Stony Brook, NY on August 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Janet Burke and sister of the late John "Skipper" Burke. Loving mother and best friend of Tracey Mingrone and her husband Joseph. Devoted grandmother "Mimi" and best friend of Ava and Christopher. Cherished friend of Terry Sotelo. Loved and missed by her Mahjong buddies, her friends Sharon, Lil, and many more. Visiting Sunday 24 and 79pm at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY. Mass Monday, 10:45am St. James RC Church, Setauket, NY. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Port Jefferson, NY.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. James RC Church
