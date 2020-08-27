1/
Catherine Wight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WIGHT - Catherine D., (75), of Boston, MA and formerly of Garden City, NY on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen P. Wight. Beloved sister of brother Joseph De Vita and his wife Jennifer of Aguoura Hills, CA and brother Mark De Vita and his wife Martha of Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Friday, August 28, 4-8 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 9:30 am at St. Anne's R.C. Church, 35 Dartmouth Street, Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY. www.fairchildfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Anne's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved