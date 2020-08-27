Catherine Wight

WIGHT - Catherine D., (75), of Boston, MA and formerly of Garden City, NY on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen P. Wight. Beloved sister of brother Joseph De Vita and his wife Jennifer of Aguoura Hills, CA and brother Mark De Vita and his wife Martha of Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Friday, August 28, 4-8 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 9:30 am at St. Anne's R.C. Church, 35 Dartmouth Street, Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY. www.fairchildfuneral.com