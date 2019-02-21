HAMILTON - Reverend Monsignor Daniel S., Pastor Emeritus of Our Lady of Perpetual Help R. C. Church, Lindenhurst, NY.Born in Far Rockaway, January 7, 1932, resident then of Cedarhurst, NY. Attended St.Joachim's School, Cathedral College Preparatory Seminary, Brooklyn; Columbia University and Immaculate Conception Seminary, Huntington, NY.Ordained a priest May 31, 1958. He served at St. Anne's Church, Garden City, NY. Chaplin at Adelphi and Hofstra Universities; Instructor at St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary and College, Uniondale, NY; Diocesan Director of Public Information, columnist and editor of The Long Island Catholic, priest in residence at St. William the Abbot, Seaford; Chairman of the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission and pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst (1985-2007) Monsignor Hamilton served for 60 years as a priest. Predeceased by his Irish immigrant parents, Catherine Liston Hamilton and Richard Hamilton; his siblings Letitia Catherine Longworth, Richard Joseph Hamilton and Mary Hamilton Haney. He worked diligently till the end. Monsignor Hamilton is survived by a niece, Patricia Hamilton Fisher of Ridge, NY and a nephew, Richard D. Hamilton, of North Merrick, NY and several great nephews and great nieces. May he rest in peace. Reposing Thursday, February 21, 2019 2-5 pm and Friday, February 22, 2019, 7-9 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R. C. Church, 210 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst. Mass of Transferal Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11 am Our Lady of Perpetual Help R. C. Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary