KRAUS - David , affectionately known as DK, died peacefully at his home from Glioblastoma, on June 21, 2019. David was born on July 17, 1957 in Manhattan to Leon Kraus and Corrine (Sperber) Kraus. For much of his adult life he worked alongside his family at A. Kraus and Son in Bayside, NY. Up until his diagnosis he was National Sales Manager at Prestige Mills in Syosset, NY. David's loyalty, devotion and exceptional attention to family, friends and colleagues was evident throughout his life. David is survived by his wife, Pamela Kivitz-Kraus, his mother, Mrs. Corrine Kraus, his children, Eve Kraus, and Max Kraus, step children Chelsea (Alex) Manocchi, Ryan Keenan, Howie Keenan, Luke Keenan and Jonathan Nitzan and his brother, Michael Kraus. David was predeceased by his loving father, Leon Kraus. Services held Monday June 24th at 10:00 am at Gutterman, 8000 Jerico Tkpe, Woodbury NY. Following the services interment held at Mt Ararat cemetery. Shiva at the home of David and Pam Monday-Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and mailed directly to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, attention Emily Carter, 885 2nd Ave 7th Floor, NY, NY 10017. Please indicate In honor of David Kraus. Published in Newsday on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary