David Lorenzo
1959 - 2020
LORENZO - David After a hard-fought battle with colon cancer for almost 10 years, David Anthony Lorenzo of Massapequa passed away on October 9, 2020 while in Hospice Care at home at the age of 61. David was a loving husband to Rita and a devoted father to his daughter Jessica. David has two brothers John and Daniel, sisters-in-law Rose, Josephine, Mary Ellen and Celeste as well as his nieces and nephews, Daniel Jr., Joseph, Nicole, Ginny, Cristina, Nora and Claire. David was born on September 3, 1959 of his father Emil Lorenzo and his mother Carmen Pampin, who predeceased him. He was born and raised in Massapequa Park and was an avid historian. He was involved with the Historical Society and spent many years researching the history of Massapequa. The house in Massapequa David and his wife Rita purchased and refurbished was built in 1917 and was later placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the Department of The Interior and the Queens Land and Title Company. David graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Business and went on to be a banker. He was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic. His career as a Sr. Vice President of Middle Market Banking at JP Morgan Chase was a rewarding experience. He gained a great deal of respect from his clients and colleagues, and along the way, maintained his many friendships throughout his 27 years with the company.David married Rita Leto on September 12, 1998. They both graduated Massapequa High School in 1977 and fell in love at their 20-year high school reunion. They were married a year later and moved from Massapequa Park to Massape-qua where Jessica was raised. We would especially like to thank our friends and family for their continuing support. David requested to be cremated and his ashes will be in a Niche at the Old Grace Church on Merrick Road. A memorial service will be held at the St. Rose of Lima Church on Merrick Road in Massapequa on Saturday, November 28 at 10:30 am.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
