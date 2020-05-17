Home

Frederick Stone

Frederick Stone Notice
STONE - Frederick C., passed away of natural causes on May 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Theresa who predeceased him in 1992. Loving father of Richard and Cynthia Garippa, father-in-law to Gregory Wilson. Cherished grandfather to Maria and Matt, Allison, Anthony and Aiden. He served in the Seabees during WWII, was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor, among others. He touched so many lives and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
