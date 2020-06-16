Julia Arena
ARENA - Julia A., born December 14, 1923 in Queens, NY, daughter of Rose and Bennet Westrack, passed away June 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. She met her husband Frank on a blind date and after getting married they moved to Franklin Square, NY where she worked for the A&P main office and raised her two sons, Charles and Frank, Jr. In 2009, she and Frank moved to St. Augustine, FL so they could play bocce ball all year round and enjoy the warm weather. She was the beloved wife of Frank and beloved mother of Charles (Maryann) and Frank, Jr. (Sue). Julia was also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Services will be held in Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 11801, 904-288-0025. Please sign the guestbook at hgmandarin.com.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
9042880025
