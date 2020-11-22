ROSEDALE - Marion Preston of Massapequa, NY on November 5, 2020. Born on June 27, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY to Hanna & Kurt Preston (nee Pincus). Beloved wife of the late Paul. Devoted mother of Gabrielle & Matthew; stepmother of Michael & Amy; mother-in-law to Shelly, Craig & Molly. Cherished grandmother of Ted, Becky, Pammy, Kaden & Ayla. She was a dedicated social worker her entire professional life. Always focused on helping others. Dear friend to many, generous and kind to all. She will be sorely missed but in our hearts forever.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store