Stilgenbauer - Marjorie Ann Stilgenbauer, 96, of Quakertown and formerly of New York, passed away surrounded by her beloved daughters on October 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jacob (Jack) Stilgenbauer who passed in 2009. Born in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Margaret (Maher) Sauer. She was a Court Liaison Clerk for the Nassau County Police Department and worked at Sperry Gyroscope during WWII. A devoted mother, Marjorie loved reading, the beach, and Betty Boop. She is survived by her sister Regina Swafford of California, and her daughters Marjorie Frazier of Pennsburg, PA, Deborah Stilgenbauer of Manhattan, NY, Christine Wetzel and her husband Neil of Quakertown, PA, and grandson Jacob Wetzel of Quakertown, PA. Marjorie was predeceased by her brother Ferdinand Sauer Jr.. Marjorie was of the Catholic Faith. A Memorial Mass will be held on Long Island, NY in the spring of 2021. She will then be laid to rest with her husband in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Epilepsy Foundation. Visit her Book of Memories at: falkfuneralhomes.com
