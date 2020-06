QUINN - Michael P., of Hicks-ville on June 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Cathleen. Devoted father of Patrick Quinn and Lori Quinn. Cherished son in law, brother in law, uncle, very good friend and dog father. He was an inspiration to many. Mickey has left the meeting. A private funeral was entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.







