BEHRENS - Dr. Myles M., a world - renowned neuro-ophthalmologist and co-chief of the neuro-ophthalmology clinic at the Harkness Eye Institute at New York Presbyterian Hospital until his retirement in 2011, died Friday in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 80 years old and had been a longtime resident of Jericho, Long Island until several years ago. He received the prestigious Heed Ophthalmic Foundation Award in 1986 for his leadership and teaching excellence as well as his significant clinical and research contributions to the field of neuro-ophthalmology. He had himself been an honored Heed Fellow in 1970. Dr. Behrens graduated magna cum laude from Yale University where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Predeceased by his loving parents, Dr. Alvin Behrens and Mrs. Anne Figman as well as his sister, Susan Borkow, he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Marsha Behrens of Boca Raton, Florida; his son Dr. Adam Behrens and his wife, Elle Behrens, of San Francisco, California; a daughter, Michelle Heller and her husband Michael Heller, of Massapequa, New York; and two step-sons, Dr. Cary Siegel and his wife Emily Jonas Siegel of North Salem, New York and Dean Garret Siegel and his wife, Alexandra Ernst, of Arlington, Vermont. He had nine grandchildren - Cooper, Katie, Brooke, Sarah, Zachary, Ben, Jake, Grant and Shepard - all of whom he dearly loved. Published in Newsday from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019