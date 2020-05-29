FARRELL - Patricia (nee O'Connor) passed away peacefully on May 22nd at the age of 79. She leaves behind a loving husband of 53 years, Martin, four children Martin Jr., Kerry (Doug), Stephen (Samantha) and Patrick (Teri) along with seven devoted grandchildren Erin, Connor, Stephen Jr, Amanda, Jonathan, Devin and Tatum. Patricia devoted her life to her family and got great pleasure decorating for the holidays and always made them extra special. She had a love of ALL sports and we knew not to call when her Yankees or Giants were on, unless to celebrate a great play. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date.







