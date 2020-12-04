DE LUCCIO - Paul J., age 92, of Wantagh. Passed away on November 24, 2020 from COVID-19. Born in Brooklyn. Devoted husband to Marie for 67 years. Loving father to Loraine (Glenn) Pfeffer, Susan (Frank) Brown, and Frank (Laura). Cherished grandfather to Glenn Jr., Kevin, Matthew, Martina, and Mazie. Paul was a WWII Army Veteran and later retired from the City of NY as a Civil Engineer. He was actively involved with the St. Francis De Chantel Knights of Columbus. Visitation at Chapey Funeral Home in Bethpage on Sunday December 6, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford on Monday December 7, at 9:30am. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.







