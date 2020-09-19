1/1
Veronica Filippone
FILIPPONE - Veronica (nee Cipollone), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday Sept-ember 14th. She was 90.Affectionately known as "Ronnie," Veronica was born 8/09/30. She grew up in Port Washington, daughter of Joseph and Florence Cipollone. After graduating from Adelphi in 1952, Veronica became a Public Health Nurse with Nassau County. "I loved my patients and worked very hard," she commented at her 85th birthday party. In her latter years, Veronica volunteered to serve elderly patients and was an active member of the Mineola Golden Age Group. Veronica married the love of her life, Joseph, in 1953 and lived in Albertson. "Ronnie" is succeeded by her 3 children, Michael (Janet Lang), Jeanne (Fred Duffner) and Joanne (Austin Kuebler) as well as 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held 10am Monday, 9/21 at St. Aidan's R.C. Church in Williston Park.



Published in Newsday from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
