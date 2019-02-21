RACANIELLO - Vincent Patrick 92, of Brookhaven, NY, passed away on February 19, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 21 from 4-8pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home in Patchogue, NY. A Mass will be held at Mary Immaculate Church in Bellport, NY on Friday, February 22 at 11am, where he has been a parishioner since 1964. The family will hold a private burial at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by funeral home. Vincent was born in Portchester, NY on Feb. 9, 1927 to James and Antoinette (Consolazio) Racaniello. He grew up in Tuckahoe, NY and went into the US Army in 1945, serving during World War II. Vincent married Grace Ruospo on April 22, 1951. Together they had five children. The first set of twins arrived in 1952, Nancy (Sim Broughton) and Annette (Frank Pelligrino). They were followed in 1957 by James (Nancy) and then in 1960 by Vincent (Lori) and Victoria (Jeff Anderson). Vincent is survived by his wife of 67 years, his children and their spouses as well as his grandchildren Vanessa, Matt, Christina, Cassie, Amanda, Victoria, Kristen, Caitlin and great-grandchild Magdalena; In-laws, Fran Gruber, Nicholas and Jean Ruospo as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Vincent's greatest accomplishment in his life was creating a strong family bond shared by all who were privileged to share in his life experiences. He was employed at Brookhaven National Laboratory for 33 years, and retired in 1990 as a supervisor at the National Synchrotron Light Source. Upon retirement he became a professional licensed golf club maker. Throughout his life he was an avid gardener, fisherman and Mets and Giants fan. There was nothing that broke that he could not fix, and his work ethic has been a model that his family works hard to emulate. Justice for all and respect for everyone were values he lived by his whole life, even before it became fashionable. These values guided him throughout his life and were an inspiration to his children. Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary