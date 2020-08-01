1/1
WILLIAM COHEN
COHEN- William It is with sadness and love that we announce the passing of William Cohen, 96, of Chelsea, New York on July 28, 2020. William and his identical twin brother, Arnold, were both well-known court reporters who each won National Speed Contests in the '50s. William worked for 28 years in the Southern District Federal Court and 23 years in State Supreme Court in Mineola prior to that. He also worked as a judge advocate's stenographer during World WarII and reported War Crimes Trials after the war. William never married but he had a large extended family whom he saw often and cared for deeply. His second family would be the large network of stenographers he would go on to mentor, encourage, and embolden. He was an emblematic professional, a generous uncle, and an altruistic educator.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 1, 2020.
