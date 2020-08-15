1/
Barry Eichner Sr.
HOLIDAY, Florida - Barry "Buzz" Eichner Sr., 73, passed away peacefully at his family home in Holiday, Florida, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

He was born on July 12, 1947, in Sunbury. He was the only child of Molly and Clarence "Tuny" Eichner, who both preceded him in death.

He married Linda Stroup Eichner on Oct. 25, 1969.

Barry was a huge sports fan. He had a love of baseball and softball and excelled at both. It's where he was given the nickname "Buzz" for the speed at which he'd run the bases in his teenage years. He enjoyed the games so much he played league softball throughout his adult life and coached Little League baseball in Shamokin.

He loved history and enjoyed studying the Revolutionary War, The Civil War and World War II. He enjoyed visiting historical locations relating to these historical events and would spend many summer family vacations visiting them. He also loved being outdoors: hunting, fishing and camping and spent summers camping with his family.

He was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Holiday, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Linda Louise (Stroup) Eichner; four children, Kris Eichner-Ploch, Barry Eichner Jr, Michael Eichner and Henry Eichner; five grandchildren, Michael Eichner Jr, William Eichner, Megan Ploch, Hannah Ploch and Henry Eichner Jr; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Eichner and Silas Eichner; and three half-siblings, Timothy Eichner, Tammy Eichner and Rodney Eichner.

There will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, www.mda.org.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 15, 2020.
