Danny Scott Fisher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Danny Scott Fisher, 58, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, June 15, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Sunbury, he was the son of Ron and Shirley Fisher.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. He was formerly employed as a security officer at Geisinger Medical Center for 22 years.

Scott loved the outdoors and hiking and reading about history.

He is survived by a daughter Sally Fisher of Kittaning; his parents, Ronald and Shirley Fisher, of Ocean Pines, Maryland; an aunt, Candyce Duffy and her husband, Mike, of Danville; an aunt, Jane Brubaker and her husband, Lester, of Lewisburg; an aunt, Pat Leininger and her husband, Larry, of Northumberland; a brother-in-law, Tom Hubicki, of Quakertown; two nieces, Lashae and Callie Hubicki; a nephew, Ty Hubicki; and wife, Carly.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Myleah Hubicki.

FISHER - Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved