SHAMOKIN - Danny Scott Fisher, 58, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, June 15, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Sunbury, he was the son of Ron and Shirley Fisher.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. He was formerly employed as a security officer at Geisinger Medical Center for 22 years.

Scott loved the outdoors and hiking and reading about history.

He is survived by a daughter Sally Fisher of Kittaning; his parents, Ronald and Shirley Fisher, of Ocean Pines, Maryland; an aunt, Candyce Duffy and her husband, Mike, of Danville; an aunt, Jane Brubaker and her husband, Lester, of Lewisburg; an aunt, Pat Leininger and her husband, Larry, of Northumberland; a brother-in-law, Tom Hubicki, of Quakertown; two nieces, Lashae and Callie Hubicki; a nephew, Ty Hubicki; and wife, Carly.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Myleah Hubicki.

FISHER - Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.