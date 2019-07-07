Wilmington, N.C. - Joan L. Shoop Ford, 89, of Wilmington, North Carolina, formerly of Shamokin, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, in Wilmington.

Joan was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Shamokin, a daughter of parents Jacob J. and Ida (Lytle) Stark.

She was a graduate of Coal Township High School, Class of 1947.

Joan was an accounting technician for the U.S. government Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AFES). She travelled the country and world living in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, Korea, Japan, California and Florida, where she lived for 27 years, before moving to North Carolina in 2018. She had an adventurous life, but never forgot the coal region of her youth.

Joan was a loving mother, wife and friend to all she met. She truly had a wonderful life.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Debra (Gordon) Evans, of Jacksonville, North Carolina; a brother, William Stark ,of Illinois; stepdaughters, Shelley (Gene) Faust, Debra (Bob) Dluge and Wendy (Mike) Royer, all of Pennsylvania; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was proceeded in death by her husband, John E. Ford, of Coal Township; first husband, Daniel C. Shoop, of Shamokin; a sister, Shirley Lauer, of California; as well as her parents, Jacob and Ida Stark, of Shamokin.

Joan's family members are very much thankful to all of you who extended support and prayers during this difficult time.

SHOOP - Joan L. Shoop Ford, 89, of Wilmington, North Carolina, formerly of Shamokin. Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral/memorial service scheduled for Thursday. Visitation and service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery. In lieu or in addition to flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice foundation of your choice.