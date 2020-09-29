1/
Joanne R. McGinn
SELINSGROVE - Joanne R. McGinn, 73, of 51 Route 204, Manor Penn Village, and formerly of 234 Hemlock Lane, Elysburg, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Shamokin, Aug. 7, 1947, a daughter of the late John P. and Victoria C. (Biedrzycki) McGinn.

She attended St. Edward School, in Shamokin.

She was employed at Suncom Industries for more than 30 years.

Joanne was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Joanne loved music, especially Elvis Presley, made greeting cards, loved to bowl and had the trophies to prove it, love to attend church, shop, dance and spend time with her family. She had many friends.

Joanne is survived by two sisters, Christine Summers and her husband, Richard, of Mechanicsburg, and Mary Ann Shafer and her husband, David, of Mechanicsburg; a brother, Leonard McGinn, of Shamokin; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nieces.

MCGINN - Joanne R. McGinn, 73, of 51 Route 204, Manor Penn Village, Selinsgrove, and formerly of 234 Hemlock Lane, Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
Other ways to show your sympathy

