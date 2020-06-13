Carl E. Graves Jr.
CARL E. GRAVES, JR.

Fairfield - Carl Edward Graves, Jr. (Slick), 62 lost his battle with cancer and departed this life June 11, 2020 at Shenandoah House in Fishersville. He was born on December 3, 1957, a son of Wilma Graves and the late Carl E. Graves.

Mr. Graves was employed by Robert Young Trucking in Raphine as a large vehicle tow truck operator.

Mr. Graves is survived by his mother, Wilma Graves of Stuarts Draft; his devoted companion, Ann Humphries; daughters, Kimberly Graves Swink (Jimmy) of Lexington and Lindsey Graves of Brownsburg; a sister, Gail Grimm (David) of Staunton; granddaughters, Paisley and Parker Swink; a niece, Julie Hollingsworth, a nephew, Jason Grimm; and great nieces Alexis and Mckenna Hollingsworth.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 16 at 3 pm at Immanuel Presbyterian Church at Walkers Creek conducted by Pastor David Taylor. The family will receive friends after the service. For virus protection, masks will be required inside the church.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Immanuel Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Brenda Nuckols, 4551 Walkers Creek Rd., Middlebrook VA 24459.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
