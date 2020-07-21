Eunice R. MillerStaunton - Miss Eunice Rebecca Miller died peacefully at Augusta Medical Center on Sunday June 28, 2020 in Fishersville, Virginia at the age of 83.Miss Miller was born in Shenandoah County, Virginia to her parents, Ian and Sadie Miller. She loved the water and being outdoors and her favorite things to eat and drink were chocolate and coffee. She also loved music. She was well loved by all those around her. Miss Miller was preceded in death by her parents and multiple siblings. She is survived by one sister, Thelma.A memorial will take place on Friday, July 24th at her home at 11 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Eunice's life.