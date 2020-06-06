Joyce Lee (Hull) Eckard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Lee (Hull) Eckard

Churchville - Joyce Lee (Hull) Eckard, 71, wife of Carroll Reid Eckard of Churchville, passed peacefully in her sleep, Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 21, 1949 in Doe Hill, the daughter to the late Henry Harrison and Mary Virginia (Pitsenbarger) Hull.

Mrs. Eckard was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years prior to her decline in health. Joyce had retired from Western State Hospital after many years of employment.

Joyce loved taking trips with her daughter, especially their bus trips or car rides that would lead them to unexpected destinations. She also enjoyed going to auctions, antiquing and gardening. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving and caring, wife and mom.

Surviving family members include her husband of 50 years; daughter, Kimberly Wimer of Churchville; nephew, Dennis Hull and wife, Lisa of Doe Hill; great-nephew, Ben Hull of Monterey; as well as her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Hull of Doe Hill.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her two brothers, Henry H. Hull Jr. and Fred Hull.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 in Doe Hill Cemetery, with Pastors Lester Kennedy and Denny Sites officiating.

The staff of Obaugh Funeral Home will receive those wishing to pay their respects throughout the day Sunday, June 7th between the hours of 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Active pallbearers will be Ben Hull, Bernie Plotner, Carl Griffin, Harold Clifton, Danny Griffin and David Wimer.

Family and friends in attendance will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Va. 22939.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Obaugh Funeral Home Inc
8739 Highland Turnpike
Mc Dowell, VA 24458
(540) 396-3451
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved