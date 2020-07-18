Terry Lee Chandler
Waynesboro -
Terry Lee Chandler, 72, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Augusta Health. He was born in Waynesboro on November 14, 1947, a son of the late Henry and Polly (Chittum) Chandler.
Terry retired from DuPont after more than 35 years of service. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. Terry was a fun loving, compassionate, and caring person. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and was very proud of his grand and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lavonne (Estes) Chandler and his sister, Susan Fretwell.
Survivors include his children, Laurie Chandler, Tabitha Brydge and husband, Brian, Katina Eavey and husband, Chris, and Shane Chandler; siblings, Carolyn Siron and Michael Chandler; grandchildren, Joshua Chandler and wife, Jamey, Jessica Prather and husband, Micah, Makalya Frazier, Jessica Fitzgerald and husband, Ryan, Tyler Brydge and wife, Rachel, Devin Brydge, Ryan Chandler, Katie Fitzgerald, Dale and Kelsie Eavey, and Whitney Floriano; 13 great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery, please be wearing a facial mask, and practice social distancing.
Active pallbearers will be Shane Chandler, Dale Eavey, Chris Eavey, Josh Chandler, Ryan Chandler, and Brian Brydge.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Those wishing to attend are asked to please be wearing a facial mask and practice social distancing.
