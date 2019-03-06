Edward Cartner left us after a valiant battle with ALS. He will be missed by many. Ed began his life in a small village in upstate New York and was the oldest of four children. Ed excelled in school, many times to the chagrin of his teachers because he wouldn't do his homework, and yet aced the exams. He went on to become a very accomplished welder. He married and had three children. The family took many vacations, one which led him to Alaska. After wandering the great state for a month, the family returned to New York and sold everything to move to Alaska. While in Alaska, Ed continued to be an avid hunter, fisher and bowler. His children gave him a hard time about his "little antlers" hanging, as the two oldest both had 60-plus inches under their belts. He took it well, knowing he had a hand in those kills. The people of Fairbanks, and perhaps Alaska, know Ed best as a member of Local 375 and as a bowler. Ed joined Local 375 in the mid-70s and quickly became a "go-to" welder. In the 80s Ed became an inspector and welding instructor. He was truly amazing in this field. Ed's biggest hobby was bowling. He began as a teen and in 1987 he bowled a perfect game. He had gotten close many times but finally the stars aligned. Ed retired from the union due to injuries and decided to get trained as a bowling pro. He could be found at local pro shops drilling balls, teaching people to bowl and certifying lanes around the state. Ed was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2002.

Ed remarried in 2001 to Colette, who cared for him until his death. They shared many adventures in the state while residing in North Pole. Ed is survived by his wife, Colette; three children, Mark, Diana and Lisa; and three grandchildren, Shaunessy, McKenzie and Mitchell. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road, at 2 p.m. with potluck to follow.

Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome. com. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary