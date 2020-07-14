Jeanette Ella (Hallaway) Witte was born to Herbert (Dutch) and Ella Hallaway in Morris, Minnesota, on Aug. 3, 1938. She grew up in Appleton and went to high school in Holloway, Minnesota. Jeanette married Neil Witte in October 1954.

The Wittes moved to Ester, Alaska in 1957 with their young son, Randall. Neil landed a job with the Laborers' Union at Clear Air Force Station, and the family moved to Nenana before settling in Anderson, Alaska in 1960. Their daughter, Robyn, was adopted in May 1962.

Neil and Jeanette built the Dew Drop Inn Bar & Restaurant in the early 1970s. Together they developed, improved and ran the Dew Drop Inn for 48 years. While running the business, Jeanette also cared for numerous children in Anderson, volunteered endless hours for the Lion's Club and served on the Anderson City Council. Jeanette was an integral part of Anderson, was respected and well loved.

Family always came first for Jeanette. She loved fishing, gardening, cooking and just hanging out with her family and friends. She belonged to the women's bowling and pool leagues as well.

In the early 1990s, Neil and Jeanette decided to "semi-retire" to Arizona for the winters. While in Arizona they continued to serve, volunteering at the Tucson Lutheran Church, the local Moose Club and their trailer court's community club.

After 64 years of marriage, Neil passed away on Jan. 9, 2018. It was very difficult for Jeanette after such a long, close relationship. Jeanette went to be with her partner on Oct. 1, 2019, passing away after a valiant fight against cancer.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Witte; parents, Dutch and Ella Hallaway; sister, Karen Hallaway Schlieman; and brother, Gary Hallaway. She is survived by her son, Randall (Susan) Witte, and daughter, Robyn (Leroy) Sutton, all of Anderson; brothers, Dale (Kathy) Hallaway, Donald Hallaway, and sister-in-law Judy Hallaway, all of Minnesota; grandchildren, Dustin (Jaime) Witte of Fairbanks, Jamie (Louis) Giunta of Colorado Springs and Michael Sutton of Fairbanks; nephew, Bryan Schlieman of Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Ashlyn Witte and Devon, Louis and Madelyn Giunta.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, an intimate family service will be held in Nenana on July 18, 2020. A celebration of life for Jeanette will be held at a later date.

