Kristine Peterson, age 52 of Fairbanks, left us unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. Funeral services were held Monday, July 6, at First Baptist Church in Fairbanks.
Kristine was born July 5, 1967 in the city of Fairbanks. She was a lifelong Alaskan who was kind-hearted, a loving daughter, aunt, mother, and devoted grandmother. She had the kindest, most adoring heart and the fiercest attitude under the midnight sun. Kristine will truly be missed but never forgotten in the hearts of those who love her. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. We're going to deeply miss hearing her decidedly eccentric sense of humor. Her every waking moment was spent dedicated to, loving, and making jovial memories with her family, along with helping them learn and grow. She loved animals, culinary arts, and adored spending time with her beloved grandchildren. If you were in need, she was there to offer her care. If you were in her company, she was always certain to make sure you were departing well fed and happy. And if you were hurting, she was always available with a shoulder to cry upon and a tissue for your tears. She was a beautiful, strong, and determined woman who was always steadfast in fighting for what she believed in.
With all of her love, she leaves behind her mother, Melba Peterson; children, Anthony Welch and his spouse Brandi, John Born, Kristine Maillard and her spouse Craig, Robert Welch, Angela and her spouse Billy, Michael Welch; grandchildren, Jaclyn Born, Ramir Graham, Jasmine Attla, Billy Hjelm, Zoe Born, Shane Welch, Serenity Welch, Myles Hjelm; Brother Erik Peterson and his spouse Cathy (Candace, Crystal, Cody, Caitlyn, Cameron, Craig, Ceven); sisters, Lorraine Peterson (Keith and Kristy), and niece Carrie Peterson. She was preceded in death by her father, Adolph Peterson; brother, Brian Peterson; sister, Jeanette Peterson; niece, Chelsea Jean Murphy; nephews, Stephen Peterson, Jordan Palmieri; and her lifelong best friends and sisters, Nancy Maillard and Susan Gooshaw.
She is now in heaven smiling down upon us, and spending time with the loved ones she has now joined.
