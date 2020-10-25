William Stewart

William McDonald Stewart, 94, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Palm Desert, California, from complications of COVID-19. His sweetheart, Connie Stewart, was with him virtually as he passed.
William, or "Bill" as his family and friends knew him, came to Alaska when it was the "territory of Alaska." Bill was instrumental in developing parts of Fairbanks and constructed many well known businesses in the city such as The Regency Court Mall, Corner 101 apartments, Frontier Lodge, Towne House Motel, many homes and his most prized project, The Regency Hotel. Bill was a visionary and spent his days always working on a project.
Bill enjoyed the past 32 years with his love, Connie Stewart. Bill was a pilot in the Navy from 1944-1947 and attended Princeton University, University of Nebraska and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. While at Princeton University he had several encounters with Albert Einstein as he was on his way to class. Bill played football for the University of Nebraska and at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill he was on the swim team and performed diving exhibitions.
Bill enjoyed piloting his plane into the wilderness of Alaska, hunting and fishing on the "Billiesue," his boat in Valdez (named for his wife Connie). Bill was a ballroom dance instructor for many years and his favorite dance was the jitterbug. Bill, with a few other businessmen in Fairbanks, started Denali State Bank in 1986.
Bill is survived by his wife, Connie Stewart; brother, Tom Stewart; sister, Judy Davies; children, Mark Rasmussen, Bill Stewart, Kathleen Stewart, Carolyn Stewart and Nova Shanks; step-children, Chris Eason, Debbie Coates and Rob Eason; and nieces and nephews, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill will be greatly missed. His humor and "sayings" will live on in our memories.
A celebration of life will be held at the Banks Alehouse, 1243 Old Steese Highway, Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 1-3 p.m. Please join us and bring your best stories and memories of Bill. We will have a short memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
. Bill was a giver and he would want the giving to continue.