Angela F. Lombardo
1943 - 2020
Angela Frances Lombardo

January 11, 1943 - August 21, 2020

Raleigh

Angela Frances Lombardo was born January 11, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY; lived 50+ years of her life in Queens, NY. She spent 35+ years working for, and retired from the City of New York.

Angela is survived by one sister, Marie F. Dasnoit, one niece, Jean, four nephews, John, Charles, Robert and David; and several grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

Over the years she gave us a lot of good and funny memories, as well as her many kindnesses shown to help out family members and friends, that will be remembered for many generations.

The viewing and service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brown Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St., Raleigh, NC 27605.

Burial will take place in All Faith's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY at a later date.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
