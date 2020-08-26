Angela Frances Lombardo



January 11, 1943 - August 21, 2020



Raleigh



Angela Frances Lombardo was born January 11, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY; lived 50+ years of her life in Queens, NY. She spent 35+ years working for, and retired from the City of New York.



Angela is survived by one sister, Marie F. Dasnoit, one niece, Jean, four nephews, John, Charles, Robert and David; and several grand and great grand nieces and nephews.



Over the years she gave us a lot of good and funny memories, as well as her many kindnesses shown to help out family members and friends, that will be remembered for many generations.



The viewing and service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brown Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St., Raleigh, NC 27605.



Burial will take place in All Faith's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY at a later date.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



