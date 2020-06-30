Ara B. Griffin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ara Katherine Brown Griffin

Fuquay-Varina

Ara B. Griffin died on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, William C. (Bill) Griffin; and a brother, Ernest Hyde Brown, MD.

Ara was born in Raleigh, NC and was raised in Ivanhoe, NC. As a child Ara survived polio and went on to graduate from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She also earned a Masters degree from East Carolina University. She met Bill in Roanoke Rapids, married and after a brief tour stationed in Germany, they returned to Roanoke Rapids, NC. Ara taught in both the Roanoke Rapids School District and the Weldon School district for many years. She loved spending time at Lake Gaston, especially with her grandchildren. In 2001, Ara and Bill moved to Windsor Point Retirement Community in Fuquay-Varina, NC and lived there until death. Ara was a lifelong Presbyterian and attended Black River Presbyterian, First Presbyterian (Roanoke Rapids) and Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church.

Ara is survived by her children, Ara Leigh Griffin husband, John W. Harris of Raleigh, NC, Laura G. Galeta and husband, Christopher Galeta, Esq. of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and William C. Griffin, Jr. and wife, Paula Stone Griffin of Grimesland, NC. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she will be greatly missed by Taylor A. Bobbitt, Robert W. Borger, Esq., Ara M. (Meg) Griffin, Kersten L. Galeta, and Kendall C. Griffin. She is also survived by brother, Charles and wife, Betty Brown; sister, Carolyn and husband, Tom Pappendick; sister-in-law, Sue Brown; in-laws, Art and Margaret Thompson, Donna Phillipps and family of New Zealand; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ara's name to either Alzheimer's Association, Macular Degeneration, or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home in Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved