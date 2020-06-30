Ara Katherine Brown Griffin
Fuquay-Varina
Ara B. Griffin died on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, William C. (Bill) Griffin; and a brother, Ernest Hyde Brown, MD.
Ara was born in Raleigh, NC and was raised in Ivanhoe, NC. As a child Ara survived polio and went on to graduate from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She also earned a Masters degree from East Carolina University. She met Bill in Roanoke Rapids, married and after a brief tour stationed in Germany, they returned to Roanoke Rapids, NC. Ara taught in both the Roanoke Rapids School District and the Weldon School district for many years. She loved spending time at Lake Gaston, especially with her grandchildren. In 2001, Ara and Bill moved to Windsor Point Retirement Community in Fuquay-Varina, NC and lived there until death. Ara was a lifelong Presbyterian and attended Black River Presbyterian, First Presbyterian (Roanoke Rapids) and Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church.
Ara is survived by her children, Ara Leigh Griffin husband, John W. Harris of Raleigh, NC, Laura G. Galeta and husband, Christopher Galeta, Esq. of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and William C. Griffin, Jr. and wife, Paula Stone Griffin of Grimesland, NC. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she will be greatly missed by Taylor A. Bobbitt, Robert W. Borger, Esq., Ara M. (Meg) Griffin, Kersten L. Galeta, and Kendall C. Griffin. She is also survived by brother, Charles and wife, Betty Brown; sister, Carolyn and husband, Tom Pappendick; sister-in-law, Sue Brown; in-laws, Art and Margaret Thompson, Donna Phillipps and family of New Zealand; many cousins; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ara's name to either Alzheimer's Association, Macular Degeneration, or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home in Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Fuquay-Varina
Ara B. Griffin died on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, William C. (Bill) Griffin; and a brother, Ernest Hyde Brown, MD.
Ara was born in Raleigh, NC and was raised in Ivanhoe, NC. As a child Ara survived polio and went on to graduate from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She also earned a Masters degree from East Carolina University. She met Bill in Roanoke Rapids, married and after a brief tour stationed in Germany, they returned to Roanoke Rapids, NC. Ara taught in both the Roanoke Rapids School District and the Weldon School district for many years. She loved spending time at Lake Gaston, especially with her grandchildren. In 2001, Ara and Bill moved to Windsor Point Retirement Community in Fuquay-Varina, NC and lived there until death. Ara was a lifelong Presbyterian and attended Black River Presbyterian, First Presbyterian (Roanoke Rapids) and Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church.
Ara is survived by her children, Ara Leigh Griffin husband, John W. Harris of Raleigh, NC, Laura G. Galeta and husband, Christopher Galeta, Esq. of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and William C. Griffin, Jr. and wife, Paula Stone Griffin of Grimesland, NC. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she will be greatly missed by Taylor A. Bobbitt, Robert W. Borger, Esq., Ara M. (Meg) Griffin, Kersten L. Galeta, and Kendall C. Griffin. She is also survived by brother, Charles and wife, Betty Brown; sister, Carolyn and husband, Tom Pappendick; sister-in-law, Sue Brown; in-laws, Art and Margaret Thompson, Donna Phillipps and family of New Zealand; many cousins; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ara's name to either Alzheimer's Association, Macular Degeneration, or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home in Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.