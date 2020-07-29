1/
Benjamin Kittrell
1937 - 2020
Dr. Ben Kittrell

October 25, 1937 - July 27, 2020

Florence

Dr. Ben Kittrell, 82, of Florence SC, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Dr. Kittrell was born in Kittrell, NC a son of the late Willie and Ethel Kittrell. He was an agronomist by profession and served in agriculture for N.C. State University, the University of Georgia in Athens, and Clemson University. He was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he served on committees, sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Kittrell of Florence; son, Ben Kittrell Jr (Millie) of Shelby NC and daughter Jan Howell (Al) of Irmo SC, and grandchildren Trey, Hannah, and Seth. A full obituary can be seen at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul UMC, 1629 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Chapel with funeral service immediately following.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
