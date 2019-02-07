Dr. Bennett Allen Hayes, Jr.



AUGUST 21, 1930 - FEBRUARY 4, 2019



Fayetteville



Dr. Bennett Allen Hayes, Jr., 88, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.



Bennett was the only son of Bennett Allen and Betty Lou Kinton Hayes, growing up in Durham, North Carolina. After graduating from Durham High School, Ben attended UNC/Chapel Hill, and received both his undergraduate and medical school degrees. His residency was completed at the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, University Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas. After serving two years in the US Army as a physician at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg, Dr. Hayes practiced his specialty of Ob-Gyn for 35 years at Fayetteville Women's Clinic, Cape Fear Valley and Highsmith Hospitals. His greatest joy was in serving his patients and working with his colleagues throughout his career.



In his words, "My advice is: Never give up, keep pushing ahead. You CAN do it!" Ben always worked hard for the benefit of his family, his patients, his friends and quietly, for his community.



Dr. Hayes was preceded in death by a wife, Mary Evelyn Cross Hayes.



He is survived by his wife, Elaine Bryant Hayes of the home; three sons, James "Jim" Albert Hayes and wife, Lisa of Raleigh, Richard "Dick" Hayes of the home and Jonathan Bennett Hayes of Raleigh; a grandson, Dr. Jonathan H. Cole and wife, Felicity of Bluffton, S.C.; two daughters, Elizabeth B. Birch and husband, Wayne of Fayetteville and Sarah B. Tilghman and husband, Keith of Fayetteville; and five grandchildren, MacLaine Birch, Grayson Birch, Bryant Birch, Anna Tilghman and Wade Tilghman, all of Fayetteville.



A burial will take place at 11 am Friday, February 8, 2019 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm at Highland Presbyterian Church fellowship hall with a memorial service immediately following at 3 pm in the sanctuary of the church.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Highland Presbyterian Church Organ Repair Fund or to Highland Presbyterian Church Endowment at Cumberland Community Foundation. Memorials may be sent to: Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305.



Services entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home 500 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. www.rogersandbreece.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2019