Donald R. Crowder
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Donald Raymond Crowder

September 26, 1935 - May 14, 2020

Raleigh

Rev. Donald Raymond Crowder, 84 years old, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, the 14th of May, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Crowder.

He leaves behind five children: William Keith Crowder (Celia), Elizabeth Kay Shuskey (Donnie), Donald Raymond Crowder Jr., Janice Elaine Kincaid (Joe) and Cherie Annette Cheves (Rick). He is also survived by ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

Donald has faithfully served in the Ohio Yearly Meeting, later becoming the Evangelical Eastern Region, and the NC Yearly Meeting of the Evangelical Friends Church. After graduating from Cleveland Bible College, he pastored churches in VA, Rhode Island, Ohio and several churches in NC. He pastored for 40 years and touched many lives. He was a wonderful father and friend, and will be greatly missed.

There will be a private graveside held in Raleigh, NC.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved