Dorothy Gilbert Boyette



January 7, 1933 - July 13, 2019



Apex



Dorothy Gilbert Boyette, 86 of Apex, passed away on July 13, 2019.



Dorothy was born January 7, 1933 in Trenton, NC to the late Milton and Agnes Gilbert. She was a beautician for multiple years, worked at Lufkin Tool and retired from Wake County Public School system. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved family, friends and cooking. She loved her church, Faith Baptist and Pastor Carey Horrell.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Gilbert and sister, Elsie Saucier.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Nelson Boyette; sons, Gary (Susan) and Doug (Pam); daughter, Sandra (Doug); 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held at Faith Baptist church on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Apex Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1004 US 64 HWY W, Apex NC, 27523. Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019