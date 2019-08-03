|
|
Erling E. Gamble
August 29, 1924 - July 21, 2019
Raleigh
Erling Edward Gamble, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of July 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Polly" Alden Gamble, and his parents, Arthur and Aida McConnell Gamble. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Don and Tricia Scales, Ellen R. Gamble, Roy and Ann Huntley, and Cynthia Gamble-Nordskog; his eight grandchildren: Donald Scales, Margo Scales, Ginnie Huntley, Harry Huntley, Johnny Huntley, Thomas Nordskog, Jacob Nordskog, and Amelia Nordskog; his brother, Giles Gamble; his nephew, Ian Gamble; and cherished cousins, extended family members, friends and caregivers. Born August 29, 1924, Erling grew up in the Quaker (Society of Friends) faith and lived as a boy within a caring circle of extended family in the farming community of Winona, Ohio. Although he spent most of his adulthood outside of Ohio, these deep roots sustained him throughout his life. From a young age, Erling was fascinated by airplanes and aviation history and he never tired of discussing the Wright brothers, Ford Trimotors or DC-3s. He attended Olney Friends School (Barnesville, Ohio) and Henry Clay High School (Lexington, Kentucky) before graduating from Westtown Friends School (West Chester, Pennsylvania). During World War II, Erling served in the tradition of Quakers, performing his alternative service notably as a smokejumper stationed at Seeley Lake, Montana. Later, Erling attended Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, and developed an interest in soil science and geomorphology. He received both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from Earlham before moving with his wife Polly and daughters to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1959. Subsequently, he earned a PhD in Soil Science from North Carolina State University while employed by the USDA Soil Conservation Service Division of Soil Survey Investigations. Erling continued his work at the SCS in Raleigh and then in Lincoln, Nebraska, co-authoring a number of well-received scientific articles and consulting on soil survey issues across a wide region of the country. No doubt influenced by his parents' service work in Poland after World War I and II, Erling came to regard the service aspect of his professional life as the most meaningful and sought to instill this ideal in his children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Raleigh in the manner of Friends at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Raleigh Friends Meeting House at 625 Tower Street. A memorial service and interment will be held in Winona, Ohio, in the manner of Friends, on Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 am at the Winona Quaker Meeting House. Please visit Erling's memorial website at http://www.cremnc.com/memsol.cgi?user_id=2174803
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019