Gene E. Braswell
April 13, 1930 - July 3, 2020
Nashville
Gene E. Braswell, 90, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born April 13, 1930, in Nash County, he was the son of the late Eugene Braswell and Effie Braswell. He was predeceased by a grandchild, Jackson Braswell King and brother, Ronald Braswell and sister-in-law Peggy Braswell. He attended N.C. State and served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 - 1954. He served aboard the U. S. S. Macon, U. S. S. Salem and E. A. G. 128 Mississippi. Gene was one of the founders of Braswell Milling Company of Nashville and after retirement, enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the Nashville Lions Club and American Legion Post 110, and was a recipient of the Self Jones Fellowship Award. He loved his church, Pleasant Grove Baptist, where he served as deacon, Sunday School Secretary, Chairman of the Buildings & Ground Committee and sang in the church choir. Surviving are his wife, Virginia (Muff) Braswell, children: Gina Braswell, David A. Braswell, and Tonya Braswell (fiance, Earl Farthing), sister and brother-in-law: Sid and Carolyn Weeks, grandchildren: Kaylee, Caroline, Hayden, Graceann, and Watson, nephews and nieces: Scott, Jan, Allen, and Julie. A graveside service was held, July 6 at 6:30 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Frankie Carroll officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Samaritan's Purse (Operation Heal Our Patriots), P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or a charity of one's choice
.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Braswell family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com
Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.