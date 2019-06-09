Harry Bryant Warren



Fuquay-Varina



Harry Bryant Warren was born on October 14, 1932 in Raleigh, NC. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Elizabeth Bryant Warren, his father, Harry Booker Warren and his younger brother, Roy.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC.



Harry attended Thompson Elementary School and Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh, NC and was an honor graduate of Wake Forest College. He graduated from Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island as a Naval Reservist and retired as a Naval Reserve Commander. He also served for 24 years with Naval Intelligence Service, retiring as Regional Director of Operations. His areas of expertise were counterintelligence and counter espionage.



In 1968 he was a member of a team sent from Washington, DC to debrief crew members of a Navy intelligence vessel captured while operating in international waters. Surviving crew members were captured and held prisoner for almost a year. In 1979, he worked a case in which three Navy and Marine personnel were held captive by a hostile country, and was instrumental in their safe release. He was also the controlling agent in an overseas counter espionage operation where he was instrumental in the capture of a foreign espionage agent targeting U.S. Naval interests.



After government service, Harry worked for 25 years with the NC State Bar as Chief Investigator. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at age 76, the same age which he retired.



Community activities included coaching a Little League baseball team, Warren's Warriors, for several years. He was instrumental in the foundation of The Ark in Raleigh, NC to feed the homeless, was a Deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church and a supporter of the Raleigh Rescue Mission.



Harry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Stephenson Warren. He is also survived by his three children; D. Jane Beason of Willow Spring, NC whom he taught "if you want something done right, do it yourself". He also taught her the love of travel; Jeffrey B. Warren of Glen Allen, VA, whom he taught "never quit until you finish what you are doing, whether school or yard work" and that "hard work is the most important thing regardless of the project"; M. Katherine Warren of Willow Spring, NC to whom he taught "to respect an education and a dollar", that "an education is the one thing that no one can take away from you" and to "never ask anyone to do something you wouldn't do yourself". He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Alexandra Warren, Hannah Warren Ammon and Danielle Warren, of Glen Allen, VA and Joshua B. Ragland of Willow Spring, NC.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Raleigh Rescue Mission would be appreciated.



"Fair winds and following seas"



