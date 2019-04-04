Herbert Hoover Thomas



October 31, 1928 - April 2, 2019



Raleigh



Herbert Hoover Thomas, 90, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Hoover was born and raised in Bedford Co., Va., the youngest of six children. "Hoovie", as he was affectionately known, was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Herbert Thomas and his mother, Eula Patterson Thomas; brothers, Walter, George, and Sam; and sisters, Lillian and Myrtle. Hoover loved his family beyond words, his wife of 65 + years, Josephine Howell Thomas, his daughters, Rhonda Thomas and Rita Stephenson (husband Tim), grandsons Ashton Stephenson and Drew Stephenson (wife Whitney), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Hoover was an Army veteran, proudly serving his country in Europe following World War II. One of his proudest moments, of which there were many, was his graduation, at the age of 30, earning a B.S. in Agriculture from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Hoover was an engaging, entertaining personality who never met a stranger. After a long and successful career in the agribusiness industry, spanning 35+ years, he retired in 1991 from Upjohn/Pfizer.



Hoover and Jo traveled the country, and the world, loving and sharing everything together. For most of his adult life, Hoover faithfully served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through Ridge Road Baptist Church.



The family would like to acknowledge the long-time loving care of Dr. Wells Edmondson; Lisa Bobbitt, and long-time friend Phil Dickens.



Services, arranged by Brown-Wynne of Raleigh, will be held at Ridge Road Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 until 11:00; Service to follow at 11:00. Interment, arranged by Updike Funeral Home, Bedford, Va., with military honors, to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mentow Baptist Church, Huddleston, Va. The Reverend Dr. Randy Sherron, Ridge Road Baptist Church, Officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607; or the , 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.