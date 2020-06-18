Lura Jean Barnes Moore
July 5, 1936 - June 15, 2020
Archer Lodge
Lura Jean Barnes Moore passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, after 83 years as a wife, mom, and Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a life-long resident of Archer Lodge and lived in the family homeplace, where she took her first and last breath.
Jean was born on July 5, 1936, the last surviving child of Joshua Otis Barnes and Mary Cleo Thompson Barnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Nellie Reece Mulhollem, Bertha Castleberry, Larue Bridges, Charles Barnes, and her twin sister Laura Barnes, as well as her son-in-law Dell Edwards.
She leaves behind a grateful and blessed family, including her husband, Glenn, whom she was married to for 63 years. She and Glenn were high school sweethearts, graduating together from Corinth Holders High School in 1954.
They were blessed with three children, Dara M. Edwards of Wendell, Lisa M. Barnes and her husband, Jeff, of Archer Lodge, and Jon Moore, and his wife, Kendall, of Durham. Another great joy of her life was the time she spent with her six grandchildren, Hunter Barnes (Kim), Tucker Barnes (Paige), Will Edwards (Catherine), Ally Edwards, Nathan Moore, and Alyssa Moore, as well as the newest members of her family, her precious great-grandchildren, Jackson and Clara Barnes, and soon to arrive Tripp Barnes.
Jean was also blessed with a wonderful musical talent and will be remembered for her many years of dedication to White Oak Baptist Church's music ministry, serving as pianist and organist for more than 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to White Oak Baptist Church's Designated Music Fund, 13943 Buffalo Road, Archer Lodge, NC 27527.
The family would like to thank Helen Benson, her caregiver, as well as Griswold Home Care (Julie, Margie, Debra, and Victoria), and Transitions Life Care (Suzanne).
A celebration of Jean's life will take place at White Oak Baptist Church graveside. The service will be held on Friday morning, June 19, 2020, at 11:00am.
Livestream on www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral. Friends are welcomed to come by and sign the register book on Thursday from 1-5 pm. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.