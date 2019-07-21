Jesse Herbert Joyner



November 3, 1936-July 11, 2019



Raleigh



Jesse Herbert Joyner, 82, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 . He was born November 3, 1936 in Henderson, NC to the late Larry Herbert Joyner and Ruby Lee Herbert Joyner of Nash county, NC. He was also predeceased by his younger brother, Larry Milton Joyner of Arleta, CA, in 2002.



Herbert completed his secondary education in Henderson, NC and earned degrees in Organ and Church Music from East Carolina University (BA) in 1959 and the Eastman School of Music (MM) in Rochester, NY in 1960. After graduation, he served as the beloved Minister of Music at First Baptist Church in Kinston, NC, where he greatly influenced many young people and made many lifelong friends, until 1979. In Kinston, he and his parents opened a gift shop in Vernon Park Mall called "Joyner's".



He moved to Raleigh in 1980 and continued his career as choir director and organist at Trinity Presbyterian Church from 1980 to 2009. During this time, he also developed a business buying and renovating older homes and apartments as rental and resale properties until 2005. From 2011 until recently, he served as organist for Trinity Episcopal Church in Fuquay-Varina.



Herbert is survived by his sister-in-law, Krista Joyner, of Arleta, CA; numerous cousins; and many devoted friends and former choir members. He will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered, by all whose lives he touched.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, (3120 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604), with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019