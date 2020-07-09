Jo Stallings Daniel Maxson
Chocowinity
Jo went to her heavenly home on Monday July 6, 2020. Survived by daughter: Tammy Daniel, granddaughter: Shannon Lowery, two great-grandchildren: Keely and Zayden Lowery, all of Middlesex, NC; a sister: Penny Heyward, of Asheville, NC; many nieces and nephews and their children.
Jo was born on March 4, 1937 in Middlesex, NC the daughter of the late Eva and Noah Stallings. She was the youngest of six siblings, she was preceded in death by a brother: Ed Stallings, sister: Rachel Coates, brother: Oris Stallings, sister: Ruby McKenzie.
At Jo's request there will not be a service, however anyone wishing to honor her memory, it was her desire that you extend a random act of kindness to someone, especially someone less fortunate.
You may share a memory to the family
