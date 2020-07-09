1/
Jo Stallings Maxson
1937 - 2020
Jo Stallings Daniel Maxson

Chocowinity

Jo went to her heavenly home on Monday July 6, 2020. Survived by daughter: Tammy Daniel, granddaughter: Shannon Lowery, two great-grandchildren: Keely and Zayden Lowery, all of Middlesex, NC; a sister: Penny Heyward, of Asheville, NC; many nieces and nephews and their children.

Jo was born on March 4, 1937 in Middlesex, NC the daughter of the late Eva and Noah Stallings. She was the youngest of six siblings, she was preceded in death by a brother: Ed Stallings, sister: Rachel Coates, brother: Oris Stallings, sister: Ruby McKenzie.

At Jo's request there will not be a service, however anyone wishing to honor her memory, it was her desire that you extend a random act of kindness to someone, especially someone less fortunate.

You may share a memory to the family by visiting www.josephpaulfdl.com.

Joseph B. Paul, Jr. Funeral Director Licensee of Washington is serving the Maxson family.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Director Licensee
527 East 6th Street
Washington, NC 27889
252-940-3517
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
July 8, 2020
Jo was beyond kind to my family and my children. Moreover, the love she showed to Keely and allowed me to share their time made her that much special. I miss seeing Keely and will miss Jo. My prayers are with you all.
Candi Tucker
Friend
July 8, 2020
Our hearts are very heavy. Our lives were much blessed to have called Jo our dear friend. Such a true Southern Lady. Since first meeting in Cypress Landing, we spent many hours together laughing, eating (especially catfish and ice cream), playing games or just riding around. Heaven has a bright new star and we will miss her dearly. While our daily chats have ended, many cherished memories will remain.
Julian and Sandra Whitley
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
If I can be half the woman that you were I will be proud of myself. Heaven received an angel and the most selfless person I know I love you and I miss you so much but I am blessed to have you as my grandmother. Until we meet again I know that you and my heavenly father will watch over mom the kids an I.
Shannon Lowery
Grandchild
July 7, 2020
Jo has always been special to my family. My twin sister and I would introduce Jo as our niece. We loved the times we spent within Jo and Bob through the years. I will miss you Jo. I know Judy welcomed you to your heavenly home too.
Joan Jones
July 7, 2020
Jo was a wonderful person and a loved neighbor.
We will certainly miss your smile...rip our friend.
Tony and Donna
Donna Bacchiocchi
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
My husband, Don and I were introduced to each other in 1959 by Jo. For that, we say thank you. We have remained friends through the years, meeting once in a while to eat together, travel, shop or just hang out together. I loved her laughter, her slow southern accent, her sincerity and her desire to do all that she could to make life better for those she loved. Heaven has gained a southern angel and I will miss her. Take to heart her request to do a random act of kindness for someone in need. God bless Jo.
Lana and Don Hathaway
Friend
