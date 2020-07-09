My husband, Don and I were introduced to each other in 1959 by Jo. For that, we say thank you. We have remained friends through the years, meeting once in a while to eat together, travel, shop or just hang out together. I loved her laughter, her slow southern accent, her sincerity and her desire to do all that she could to make life better for those she loved. Heaven has gained a southern angel and I will miss her. Take to heart her request to do a random act of kindness for someone in need. God bless Jo.

Lana and Don Hathaway

Friend