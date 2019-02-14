Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Parsons


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Parsons Obituary
John Parsons

April 2, 1946 - February 8, 019

Apex

It is with great sadness that the family of John Parsons announces his passing on February 8, 2019 at age 72, after a long battle with pleural mesothelioma. John was a wonderful father and loving husband. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joyce (Morace), his sons, John C. (Tracy), (Wake Forest) and Christian (Alexis) (the traveling Tiny House), sister Melanie Crum (Hendersonville, NC) and brothers Mark (Houston TX) and Wayne (Glen Cove, NY), his grandchildren, Ashley Patterson and Alex Parsons and his lovely great-granddaughter Allissa. He will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 12:30 at the Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh. It will be a chance for friends and family to mourn the loss of John and to share their remembrances. There will be no formal service and flowers need not be sent. There will be food and beverages to enjoy while we remember John.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now