John Parsons



April 2, 1946 - February 8, 019



Apex



It is with great sadness that the family of John Parsons announces his passing on February 8, 2019 at age 72, after a long battle with pleural mesothelioma. John was a wonderful father and loving husband. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joyce (Morace), his sons, John C. (Tracy), (Wake Forest) and Christian (Alexis) (the traveling Tiny House), sister Melanie Crum (Hendersonville, NC) and brothers Mark (Houston TX) and Wayne (Glen Cove, NY), his grandchildren, Ashley Patterson and Alex Parsons and his lovely great-granddaughter Allissa. He will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.



A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 12:30 at the Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh. It will be a chance for friends and family to mourn the loss of John and to share their remembrances. There will be no formal service and flowers need not be sent. There will be food and beverages to enjoy while we remember John.