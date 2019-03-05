Judith Barbee Blalock



May 18, 1943 – February 28, 2019



Willow Spring



Judith Barbee Blalock, 75, died after a courageous 12 year battle with lung cancer.



Her parents were the late Walter Ray Barbee and Annie Belle Pollard. Judy never met a stranger. Her motto was always "Treat others with kindness." She retired from working many years at DOT and DMV. She wrote beautiful poetry. She loved giving to others and charities. She spent many years helping her husband build Blalock Farms.



Judith is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Lin) Honeycutt of Raleigh; 4 grandchildren she adored, Kayla (Ryan) Pater; Casey Honeycutt, Raegan Blalock, and Kaiden Blalock; great-granddaughter, Elaina Honeycutt; sisters, Elaine Orcutt of VA, Anne Romero of Fayetteville; her beloved aunt, Mandy Blalock; and her canine companion, CoCo.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Danny Blalock; her 2 sons, Michael and Kevin Blalock; and her sister, Tresa.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Graveside service will immediately follow at 12:30 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2019