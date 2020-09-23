Kenneth Dan Adcock, M.D.



November 12, 1937 ~ September 19, 2020



Highlands



Kenneth Dan Adcock, MD died peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born on November 12, 1937 in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was the middle child of Lila Anderson Adcock and Louie Norman Adcock, Sr. Dan graduated from St. Petersburg High in 1955. On August 17, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Judy Liggett. He attended Duke University and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He continued his education at the University of Florida, earning his bachelor's degree in 1959 and his Medical Doctorate degree in 1963.



From 1963 to 1966, he completed his OB/GYN internship and residency in Charlotte, NC. In 1969, he moved to Greenville, SC and developed a thriving OB/GYN practice.



After 35 years in practice, he retired to Highlands, NC in 2004. He enjoyed life in retirement by becoming active in the Episcopal church.



Dan was predeceased by his former wife, Judy. He is survived by his partner, Thomas Mitchell Cox, daughters Sarah "Sally" Adcock Chambers of Diamondhead, MS, Elizabeth "Betsy" Adcock Baumgardner, and husband, Jim, of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Collett Chambers, William Adcock Chambers, James Krae Baumgardner, Jr., and Benjamin Easton Baumgardner, one great grandchild Charlotte Mae Chambers, his brother-in-law Frank Rahm Liggett, III and wife Mimi LeBlond Liggett and several nieces and nephews.



He was also predeceased by his brothers and their wives Louie Norman Adcock, Jr, (Mary) and Jack Anderson Adcock (Sarah Jane) and his sister in law Sarah (Sally) Liggett Smith (husband George).



A private family service will be held at The Church of the Incarnation (Episcopal) in Highlands, NC later this week. A celebration of life service will be held in Greenville, SC in November.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Church of the Incarnation, 520 Main Street, Highlands, NC, 28741.



